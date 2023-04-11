Moments of panic in recent days in a Florentine gym, where the promptness and professionalism of a young police officer of the Sesto Fiorentino police station, Monia Manzo, originally from Sant’Agata di Militello, allowed the protagonist of the story to save a life Human. The episode took place in the early afternoon of Thursday: as usual, the policewoman, after finishing her patrol shift in the town on the outskirts of Florence, was grappling with a training session.

Suddenly her gaze rested on a man who, lying on the ground on a mat not far from her, had a cyanotic face and seemed to be accusing of convulsions. The girl, as he reports FirenzeTodaywith previous basic training for the rescue of people affected by sudden cardiac arrest, immediately realized that she was faced with a case of life or death.

He called a healthcare operator via 112 Nue, explaining in detail all the symptoms encountered and confirming his qualification for BLS-D, Basic Life Support – early defibrillation”, i.e. the basic support of vital functions and early defibrillation.

At this point, coordinated by telephone by medical personnel, the real resuscitation operations began: directed to the front line by the agent. After making room around him, he turned the person who had fallen ill into a supine position and together with two gym workers who had arrived in the meantime with the defibrillator, the first shocks were activated.

The story ended in a handful of interminable moments with a happy ending and a sigh of relief from all the people present: the man started breathing again and shortly after was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.