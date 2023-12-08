“ILLUMINA Caivano”. The playground between the buildings of the Parco Verde has been inaugurated. First shots at the basket by the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi and the Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano

The screech of skate wheels whizzing on the track, the soccer ball going into the net and the basketball going to the basket after a rainbow of threes.

And then the laughter and screams of joy from dozens and dozens of children. Here are the new sounds that are filling Caivano.

There where the light begins to turn on. Caivano lights up as a reflection of the beauty of sport. A new space where you can share, grow, learn respect and sociality.

Over 1300 square meters with a play area for children from 0 to 8 years old and then a skate park, a five-a-side football pitch and a 3vs3 basketball court.

Here is the first playground inaugurated in the morning, in the presence of children from the Caivano schools, some athletes from Napoli Basket and Asd Napoli Skateboarding.

The sports area in the center of the Caivano green park, the first act of the “ILLUMINA” Sport and Health project.

Taking the first shot at the basket were the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the Undersecretary of State at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Alfredo Mantovano, the Extraordinary Government Commissioner for Caivano, Fabio Ciciliano, the Prefectural Commissioner Filippo Dispenza and the CEO of Sport e Salute SpA, Diego Nepi Molineris. The ceremony closed with the blessing of Don Maurizio Patriciello who remembered Antonio Giglio and Fortuna Loffredo, the two children killed in the building in front of the new sports area.

“The target – explained the CEO of Sport and Health, Diego Nepi Molineris – is to rethink unused or degraded urban spaces and transform them into spaces capable of offering growth opportunities for neighborhoods and communities. Because space is a social educator. It teaches respect, sharing, encourages meetings and fights social exclusion. And the two directions on which to move are Sport and Culture. Popular and accessible outdoor sport as a tool for spreading healthy lifestyles and caring for the physical, psychological and personal well-being of the individual. Culture, art and creativity as founding elements of communities and the territory. Space, therefore – he concluded – as community, citizenship, beauty and fun”.

ILLUMINA Caivano | Inauguration of the Green Park Playground

Illuminate Caivano

