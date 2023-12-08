The EU and China are getting closer again

According to von der Leyen, the reasons for the deficit are the more difficult market access for EU companies in China, preferential treatment for Chinese companies there and overcapacity in China’s production. Goods that cannot be sold in China ended up on the international market and thus also in Europe, where they competed with local companies. Europe likes competition, said von der Leyen. “But competition must also be fair.” According to her, a list of further points, which she did not elaborate on, will be discussed at future meetings. They want to see concrete results from China, she said. “Of course that will determine the future of our relationship.”

