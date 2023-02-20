Protein puddings are a novelty that has made its way into supermarkets in the last period. They are especially loved by those who are on a diet or play sports and need to increase their protein intake. We asked “our” nutritionist what their characteristics are, if they can replace a meal and what to pay attention to on the label

Puddings are very popular in the refrigerated counter of supermarkets proteinproducts that resemble yoghurt in all respects (or rather puddings as the name also suggests) but which have different nutritional characteristics.

It is above all sportsmen, those who are on a diet or want to increase their protein intake, who choose them more frequently. But are these really a good alternative? What do they contain? Can they be used as meal replacements?

We tried to clarify these “new” products with the help of the nutritionist Flavio Pettirossi. Here’s what he told us:

Regarding protein puddings, from a qualitative point of view they are still valid products by looking at the macronutrient table. They are calorie controlled, low in fat and the protein percentage is good, this should not make us think, however, that they can be meal replacements or mostly meat or fish.

What are they sweetened with?

They do not feature real pure sugar but rather sweeteners which is sucralose, acesulfame k, erythritol etc.

If we want to buy them what to pay attention to on the label?

What we need to pay attention to especially when reading the labels is that there is no cream as an ingredient, often present in some of them and therefore in this case we would have a higher percentage of mostly saturated fats.

Who can eat them?

My advice is to consider them a valid alternative to make, for example, a less monotonous diet or even to allow the patient an exception to the not too caloric rule or to be included in a dietary regimen for a sports person or who in any case has an active life with modest physical activity.

Dr. Pettirossi finally told us:

An important thing I would like to add is that pudding and Greek yoghurt cannot be substituted for each other both in terms of nutritional values ​​and nutrients.

Follow your Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Read also: