Home News In Caldas three people died due to a fatal traffic accident.
News

In Caldas three people died due to a fatal traffic accident.

by admin
In Caldas three people died due to a fatal traffic accident.

Three people lost their lives in a traffic accident that occurred this Monday morning on the Manizales – La Cabaña road, in the La Ballastrera sector. According to emergency agencies, two women and a man would be the fatalities of the overturning of a Jeep-type vehicle.

Photo: Internet socket

According to the Manizales Official Fire Department, the rescue of the Jeep driver was achieved. The man presented different injuries, for which he was transferred to a care center.

Preliminary information indicates that the overturn occurred after the collision of the camper-type vehicle with a car. Subsequently, the off-road car rolled down an abyss of approximately 100 meters. However, the causes of the accident are under investigation.

Photo: Internet socket
Photo: Internet socket

For now, the road is completely closed in both directions. Drivers are recommended to take alternative routes to contribute to the mobility of the sector and facilitate the work of the agencies in charge.

In the last week in Caldas there have been three double deaths in traffic accidents. In total there are 19 deaths so far this year in the department.

See also  Savona, unjust and "hateful" rejection: the high school condemned to compensate the student who is now an architect

You may also like

Catalina Ortiz is going for the Mayor of...

Taxi drivers prepare to go to National Strike

Third HIV patient cured by stem cell transplant

Disp. Rates for February 2023

Sergio Fajardo reiterated that he does not want...

Ministry of Defense supports initiative for the Governor...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 22,...

María Fernanda Cabal retracts her accusations against Beto...

The new business of Silvestre Dangond and Gilberto...

Cali’s BiblioMIO will be recovered

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy