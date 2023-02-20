Three people lost their lives in a traffic accident that occurred this Monday morning on the Manizales – La Cabaña road, in the La Ballastrera sector. According to emergency agencies, two women and a man would be the fatalities of the overturning of a Jeep-type vehicle.

According to the Manizales Official Fire Department, the rescue of the Jeep driver was achieved. The man presented different injuries, for which he was transferred to a care center.

Preliminary information indicates that the overturn occurred after the collision of the camper-type vehicle with a car. Subsequently, the off-road car rolled down an abyss of approximately 100 meters. However, the causes of the accident are under investigation.

For now, the road is completely closed in both directions. Drivers are recommended to take alternative routes to contribute to the mobility of the sector and facilitate the work of the agencies in charge.

In the last week in Caldas there have been three double deaths in traffic accidents. In total there are 19 deaths so far this year in the department.