Just as the international conference ‘Immunotherapy Bridge’ is underway in Naples, conceived twelve years ago by Paolo Asciertoan oncologist researcher at the Pascale Institute of the Neapolitan city, a new hope arrives for those patients with the most aggressive melanoma, that of the eye, and for those who have not yet been treated even with immunotherapy due to other concomitant pathologies.

Two studies

In the first case, a study born from an intuition of oncologist Ester Simeone, oncologist of Ascierto’s group, has shown promising results for a new generation immunotherapy, tebentafusp, a bispecific molecule capable of ferrying the cells of the immune system directly into the cancer. The results indicate that patients with a normal lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) enzyme value, a low disease burden and fewer than three metastatic sites may benefit longer from treatment in 55% of cases.

Maria Grazia Vitale, another oncologist in Ascierto’s team, is the first signature of a second retrospective study conducted on patients, who due to the comorbidities reported cannot be included in any clinical trial. The research – of an observational nature – involved 32 patients diagnosed with metastatic melanoma and autoimmune diseases, treated with immunotherapy from August 2016 to July 2022. Well, in 48% of cases the therapy led to an evident benefit and only in 27% to an increase in toxicity.

Advances made possible by immunotherapy

In short, immunotherapy continues to be seen as the only concrete hope of survival for these patients. One more reason to keep talking about it. And not by chance in Naples. The first center worldwide in the treatment of melanoma, Pascale has treated over 4,500 patients with immunotherapy since 2010. “In twelve years – he declares Paolo Ascierto, organizer of the conference in the double capacity of Pascale’s oncologist and president of the Melanoma Foundation – since we wanted to organize the “bridge” between Pascale and the international community, the number of people alive after a diagnosis of melanoma has increased by up to 70-75% . We are talking about a constantly growing skin tumor, with an increase of 20% after Covid. Fortunately, research has also grown exponentially in the last twelve years. Today, thanks to immunotherapy alone, we are able to save more than half of the patients. A result, obviously, that cannot and must not be enough for us”.

Joint research agreements

At the Immunotherapy Bridge, attended by 150 oncologists and immunologists from all over the world, the most important innovations that emerged at the SITC, the congress recently held in Boston on melanoma, cell therapy with Car-T and Car -NK and macrophages, and all the new approaches in the neaadjuvant treatment of solid tumours. Furthermore, during the conference, the immunologists will be awarded Sandra De Maria and Mihael Postow from New York. “The Bridge conference is an annual appointment that increases its value over time to concretely make Naples and Pascale the world capital of the fight against melanoma – concludes the general manager of the Neapolitan oncological center, Attilio Bianchi –. It is now a mature event. Just as the time is ripe for joint research agreements between our Institute and other hospitals of international importance”.