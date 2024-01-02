“Impossible to guarantee treatment to all patients” – Targatocn.it

The emergency rooms in the Piemonte region are facing an overwhelming crisis, with thousands of calls to 118 and a steady increase in the number of patients pouring into emergency rooms. The situation has exceeded every limit of capacity, tools available, and working conditions, with some patients waiting for days, even up to 9 days, for treatment.

The Nursind Piemonte union has released a note describing the dire situation, stating that it is “impossible to guarantee treatment to all patients.” They have highlighted the humanly impossible task of following and guaranteeing the care and assistance necessary for all patients, and have called on politicians for urgent intervention.

The union is appealing to the Region to take immediate action to provide structural responses to the crisis. They have stressed the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that simply hoping for the moment to pass and pretending that the problem does not exist is turning a real state emergency into something ordinary. They have called the current state of affairs “madness” and have demanded immediate answers from the Region.

In a further statement, the union has announced that if no answers are received, they plan to carry out actions in the coming days. They have warned that if the situation continues, with nurses deciding to leave every day, the region will face even more serious problems, potentially leading to a mass exodus of nurses.

The situation in the emergency rooms of the Piemonte region is critical and urgent action is needed to prevent further escalation of the crisis.