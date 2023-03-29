Il Tottenham expressed himself on Fabio’s situation Paratici, after that the FIFA announced that the penalties imposed by the Figc against the persons under investigation will have a global effect. Therefore, the sanctions of the Italian Federation against the blue manager for the capital gains process will also apply in Englandwhere at the moment the former ds of the Juventus acts as general manager of the Spurs. Following this decision, the manager of the English club will be forced to leave his position as general manager of Tottenham due to the sentence of 30 months of inhibition in the process on the capital gains case, for which it is expected the outcome of the appeal which will be examined on 19 April by the Coni Sports Guarantee Board.

Tottenham, the press release on Paratici

“Following today’s media reports regarding the FIFA Disciplinary Commission’s decision to extend the sanction imposed by the FIGC Court of Appeal on Fabio Paratici on 20 January 2023 worldwide, the Club has forwarded urgent requests to FIFA. Late afternoon today, FIFA replied to us in writing, notifying us today, Wednesday 29 March 2023, that the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Commission to extend the FIGC sanction to the whole world has been taken. This committee deliberation was made without notice to any of the parties involved. We urgently ask FIFA for further clarification on the details of the extension and its waiver of the FIGC sanction. We would like to clarify that when Fabio conducted the interview on the Club’s channels yesterday, neither he nor the Club had any clue of this decision by FIFA, based on the fact that the FIGC sanction was taken on 20 January 2023 and remains subject to an Appeal dated April 19, 2023. We will update on this matter in due course“.





