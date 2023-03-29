Ubs, Sergio Ermotti returns as CEO

Twist in Ubs: after the acquisition of Credit Suisse, a change in management. Sergio Ermotti, in fact, will return to fill the role of Group Chief Executive next week. Current CEO Ralph Hamers has agreed to step down “in the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country”. Ermotti had already been CEO of UBS for ten years and left his position in November 2020.

