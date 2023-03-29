Home Business Sergio Ermotti new CEO of Ubs after the acquisition of Credit Suisse
Ubs, Sergio Ermotti returns as CEO

Twist in Ubs: after the acquisition of Credit Suisse, a change in management. Sergio Ermotti, in fact, will return to fill the role of Group Chief Executive next week. Current CEO Ralph Hamers has agreed to step down “in the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country”. Ermotti had already been CEO of UBS for ten years and left his position in November 2020.

In a statement on Wednesday, UBS justified Ermotti’s appointment with the bank’s “new priorities” following the planned acquisition of Credit Suisse. The current CEO Ralph Hamers has agreed to step down in the interest of the newly combined company, the Swiss financial sector and the country. He will still be available as a consultant during a transition phase.

