in 2019 the farewell to the slopes due to health problems

The young woman had been discharged just yesterday from a health facility where she was being treated for health problems that had plagued her for some time.

She had just been discharged from the health facility where she was hospitalized Flavia Ferrari, the twenty-three-year-old girl who this morning died of an illness while running in the Tor Tre Teste park. A former athlete, she had practiced middle-distance running for years before retiring due to serious heart problems that had forced her to stop. In recent years she had been hospitalized in various clinics: only yesterday on social media she celebrated her resignation from the last facility in which she had been.

Flavia Ferrari died this morning most likely due to illness while jogging in the Tor Tre Teste park. Around 7 some people saw her collapse to the ground and immediately rescued her, calling 112. Initially it seemed that the resuscitation attempts had been successful, the 24-year-old seemed to be recovering. However, it was not her, and she died shortly after.

Flavia’s body was taken to the Tor Vergata polyclinic to be examined by the coroner, after which it will be returned to the family to organize the funeral.

“La 24enne she had withdrawn between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 from athletics at a competitive level (who practiced wearing the Studentesca Rieti shirt), in order to be able to cure some serious health problems that had not allowed her to continue her sporting activity such as l ‘she had always done it – explains Fidal Lazio in a note – In a long post on social media she had explained everything, announcing to the whole sports world that she loved so much since she was a child, her forced decision to leave athletics.

“Another mourning shakes our athletics – declared the president of Fidal Lazio, Fabio Martelli – I address my personal embrace to Flavia’s family, mother, father and brother for a pain that we can only imagine. We are close to them and to all those who have always loved and appreciated her as a sportswoman and young woman”.