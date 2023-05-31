‘Red in Italy’ exhibition inaugurated at Palazzo Piacentini

Urso: “Project that contributes to spreading Made in Italy excellence in the world“

In the presence of Minister Adolfo bear by Deputy Minister Valentino Valentines and Undersecretary Fausta Bergamotthe Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy presented in the monumental atrium of Palazzo Piacentini , ‘Red in Italy – The Colors of Red in Italian Design’, an exhibition conceived by Campari Group with the patronage of Altagamma. ‘Red in Italy’ is an exhibition project conceived by Campari Group and presented in 2019 in Brussels to promote Made in Italy brands characterized by the color red (Red in Italy is inspired by the exhibition I Colori del Rosso, set up in 2015 at the spaces of Galleria Campari).

The exhibition allows you to tell the creations designed by some of the most famous designer of the 20th and 21st centuries that have contributed to the construction of Italy’s image in the world, interweaving design, culture and sociology.

The new edition of Red in Italy will remain set up for the entire month of June 2023 at Piacenza Palace open to the public on the days of Saturday 3, 10, 17 and 24 June 2023. The exhibition will be an opportunity to tell the excellence of Made in Italy through the testimonies of the following ‘reds’: Campari Group, Artemide, Brembo, Driade, Ducati, FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini, Ferrari, FontanaArte, Orsoni Venezia 1888, Cimbali Group, Gufram, Magis, Moleskine, Alessi Museum, Kartell Museum, Opinion Ciatti, Poltrona Frau, Rossignoli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Serralunga, Smeg, Stilnovo brand of Linea Light, Tecno, Trenitalia, Venini and Zanotta, as well as Panzeri as technical sponsor for the exhibition lighting system.

“Today’s event and the inauguration of the “Red in Italy” exhibition – underlined Minister Urso – are particularly significant for Italy, at a time when our country has demonstrated that it has the greatest economic growth among Western economies. And the credit goes to our businesses. We see here today gathered examples of Made in Italy excellence, from the food sector to the fashion sector, from design to the automotive sector, recognized all over the world for their quality and value. We thank Altagamma and Campari Group for this important project which helps to spread the Italian spirit and our excellence all over the world.”