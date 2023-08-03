In 2021 only Lazio promoted for all mandatory vaccines – Focus Vaccini

The Covid pandemic decreased immunizations in children in 2020 but services have withstood the impact. In the 2021 there is a partial recovery, however Lazio is the only region that reaches the target coverage of 95% for all three mandatory vaccinations: the hexavalent (which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B and haemophilus influenzae B), the trivalent (measles-mumps-rubella) and the anti-varicella. It indicates it study conducted by the Gimbe Foundation to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemicbased on data from the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination coverage was already insufficient in 2019, when only 14 Regions reached the target for the hexavalent vaccine, 9 for the trivalent and none for the anti-varicella and anti-meningococcus B. The data from 2020 show a reduction from 14 to 9 and from 9 to 3 Regions that respectively achieved the targets. At national level compared to 2019, a reduction in coverage was observed: anti-meningococcus B (-2.7 percentage points), anti-measles (-1.8), anti-pneumococcus (-1.4), anti- polio(-1), anti-chickenpox(-0.2).

2021 shows a general increase in coverage nationwide but Lazio is the only region that reaches the targets for all three mandatory vaccinations. Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Umbria and Veneto meet the targets set for polio and measles vaccines, but not for the varicella vaccine; finally, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Molise reach the targets only for the hexavalent, for which the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (75%) ranks in last position.

Compared to the recommended vaccinations, again in 2021, for theonly Lombardy is anti-meningococcus B reaches the target of 95%; for pneumococcal coverage varies from the minimum in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (72%) to the maximum in Molise and Umbria (94%); for anti-rotavirus, except Bolzano and Aosta Valley(40%)are above 50% in all Regions.

“If already in 2019 vaccination programs showed difficulties in reaching the recommended targets, the pandemic had a significant impact on pediatric coverage. However, the extent of their reduction in 2020 and the rapid recovery in 2021 show that local services have withstood the emergency managing to guarantee continuity of service in most regions”. explains Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation.

