On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization, Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach reaffirmed Germany’s support for the WHO “In order to be better prepared for future health risks or pandemics and to act more quickly, we must improve international coordination and cooperation. The WHO plays a central role here,” said Lauterbach in Geneva.

In 2023, Germany will make 130 million euros available to the WHO with funds from the Federal Ministry of Health.