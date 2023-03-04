The EU has announced an airlift for humanitarian aid shipments to the violence-stricken east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Medical material and food are to be delivered to the conflict region of North Kivu via the airlift.

The European Union has announced an airlift for humanitarian aid shipments to the violence-stricken east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The airlift to Goma, the capital of the conflict region North Kivu, should be set up “quickly” and enable the delivery of medical material, food and other urgently needed products, the EU Commission announced in Brussels on Saturday.

The commission also announced the release of a sum of 47 million euros for humanitarian aid for the suffering population in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Through partner organizations, this money should be used for food, health services and sanitation facilities.

EU Crisis Protection Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said the European Union was ready “to mobilize any means necessary” to support humanitarian workers in the DRC. According to him, the airlift will be organized with French help.

French President Emmanuel Macron was in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Saturday. It was the last stop on a trip by the French President to several African countries.

Macron said during his talks with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, as well as Rwanda and Angola leaders Paul Kagame and João Lourenço, all sides expressed “clear support” for a ceasefire in North Kivu that would to come into force next Tuesday. Macron said that representatives of the M23 rebel group operating in the region had also acknowledged the ceasefire at a meeting with Lourenço.

However, ceasefires in North Kivu have been repeatedly announced in the past without ever being respected. The M23 has taken control of large resource-rich areas in the province.

Despite pressure from the government in Kinshasa, Macron avoided publicly condemning Rwanda’s alleged support for the M23. Tshisekedi described the alleged Rwandan aid to the rebel organization as “unjust and barbaric aggression”. Rwanda denies supporting the M23.

Most of the members of the rebel organization are Congolese members of the Tutsi ethnic group. After years of dormancy, the M23 took up arms again in late 2021.

