In a confused state he doesn’t call 112, three hours for help – Medicine

It took over three hours to rescue a hiker who fell in the afternoon in Piancavallo (Pordenone) during a walk in the mountains.





The man, in a state of confusion due to a concussive head injury, asked for help by contacting a relative on the phone instead of 112 directly, a circumstance which prevented the caller from being located.





Sores Fvg nurses sent the air ambulance crew to the scene who performed overflights on one of the mountain sides where – from the first indications provided by the relative – the man seemed to be, trying to locate him.





Victim of a trauma to the head, confused, the man was no longer able to call Nue112: he tried to send a video screen from which only the sky could be seen. At one point he managed to describe a casera which made it possible to understand that it was on the opposite side to the one where the research was being concentrated.





Reached by the helicopter, the man was boarded and urgently transferred to the Udine hospital: he suffered a trauma to the head and several injuries. The technicians of the Cnsas of Pordenone also participated in the operations.



