Home » In a confused state he doesn’t call 112, three hours for help – Medicine
Health

In a confused state he doesn’t call 112, three hours for help – Medicine

by admin
In a confused state he doesn’t call 112, three hours for help – Medicine

It took over three hours to rescue a hiker who fell in the afternoon in Piancavallo (Pordenone) during a walk in the mountains.


The man, in a state of confusion due to a concussive head injury, asked for help by contacting a relative on the phone instead of 112 directly, a circumstance which prevented the caller from being located.


Sores Fvg nurses sent the air ambulance crew to the scene who performed overflights on one of the mountain sides where – from the first indications provided by the relative – the man seemed to be, trying to locate him.


Victim of a trauma to the head, confused, the man was no longer able to call Nue112: he tried to send a video screen from which only the sky could be seen. At one point he managed to describe a casera which made it possible to understand that it was on the opposite side to the one where the research was being concentrated.


Reached by the helicopter, the man was boarded and urgently transferred to the Udine hospital: he suffered a trauma to the head and several injuries. The technicians of the Cnsas of Pordenone also participated in the operations.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Unions take to the streets in Bologna, Landini (Cgil): 'General strike? You don't threaten, you do it when it's time.' Bombers (Uil): 'It's not needed'

You may also like

Eris: The New Variant of Sars-CoV-2 Spreading Globally...

Syndicate of doctors reiterates: ‘no to abolish the...

Is too much sun bad? Be careful when...

How many steps do you (really) need to...

First Human Case of Nile Fever (West Nile...

Morton’s neuroma, what is the pathology of the...

AUSL Modena – Press release from the Modena...

Thalassophobia: what is fear of the sea and...

The Role of Water in Glycemic Balance: An...

101-year-old doctor shares what he’s doing to stay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy