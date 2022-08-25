Home Health In Bobbio, the gymnasium remains without a seat and closes. “For us it was an antidepressant”
In Bobbio, the gymnasium remains without a seat and closes. “For us it was an antidepressant”

The training sessions of the “La Tartaruga” center

There is no longer Bobbio’s gym, the only one from Ottone to Rivergaro. Reason: it does not find a new location. By 30 September the owner and instructor Marino Mazzocchi55, president of the association “Movimento e natura”, will also have to clear the premises of the former seminary where he had guaranteed training in recent years from the tools.
In fact, each agreement has expired and cannot be extended, according to the Municipality, which purchased the structure months ago to build the future school campus here, awaiting funding.

It is the same users of the gym now who say that the service serves the community and while waiting for the work at the seminary, now the “San Colombano” high school, they could continue in the large building: “Here the people of the social center were able to train too. employment “La Tartaruga”, boys and girls looking for greater self-esteem, those looking for a safe place to improve in winter. It is said so much that young people cannot waste their afternoons in front of mobile phones, and then … The movement, then, for those who are older is also a valid antidepressant ”.

The deputy mayor from piazzetta Santa Chiara Simona Innocente clarifies: “The gym is a private activity, an entrepreneurial initiative, any municipal spaces can be granted through a tender open to all participants. The problem, as has been explained, concerns the fact that the gym is not up to standard for the indicated use. The Pro loco also had to clear out the rooms previously used. We had communicated the need to vacate the gym well in advance, months ago, precisely to allow the owner to reorganize himself in view of the autumn, finding other areas “.

