Carcinogenic food in cooking, there are several studies that confirm this aspect and that warn us not to consume blackened parts of the cooked foods we consume. Further insights into this topic now add even more detail.

And that is, that carcinogenic food in cooking it makes no difference between one type of food and another. That is, a piece of burnt meat hurts just as much as a burnt slice of pizza, or burnt potato chips. In all cases, carcinogenic burnt food should never, ever be eaten.

What is the principle behind this phenomenon? Excessive cooking leads precisely to the onset of burns. And within them substances that are harmful to health develop. In fact, components arise which destroy good substances.

Carcinogenic food in cooking, how it is formed and why to avoid it

Especially with foods that are rich in carbohydrates, prolonged cooking for an excess time leads to the formation of acrylamide. A symptom of this harmful process is also given by the presence of smoke during frying, precisely with the breaking of the smoke point. But even during cooking in various types, gods occur negative food alteration processeswhich in fact result in the appearance of burnt parts on food.

And of course it concerns any edible food, from vegetables to meat, fish to baked goods. And even drinks like coffee are not exempt. In this sense, on the contrary, hot drinks taken consistently at more than 65 ° would give rise to overexposure to cases of manifestation of cancer of the esophagus in particular, according to the latest studies.

The rise of the acrylamide occurs instead at 120 °. When there are these charred parts you should always remove them and consume only the good parts of any food, whether baked, grilled, fried or browned. The risks occur, however, if the intake takes place in a chronic way, while if everything takes place occasionally there are fortunately no effects on health. But be careful not to expose children to this risk anyway.