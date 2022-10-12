12 October 2022 10:06

The word negotiated is in the air, but I want to be direct: at this stage of the conflict it is not a credible scenario. It is only talked about because no one wants to go down in history as the leader who refused to negotiate to put an end to the suffering and destruction in Ukraine. This consideration is part of the battle of storytelling on a world scale.

Who talks about negotiation? Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has contacts with both sides, will meet Vladimir Putin today in Astana, Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of a regional summit. Turkey has called for an immediate ceasefire and proposes to organize a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskii.

After the massive bombing of Ukrainian cities it might seem like a common sense proposal, but Putin, through various channels, has made it known what are the conditions under which he would agree to negotiate: Ukraine must abandon its claims on Crimea and the four annexed territories last week, located in the southern part of the country. Furthermore, Kiev must accept the status of neutrality.

Condition of parity

These requirements are completely impossible for Ukrainians after seven months of sacrifices. Among other things, the Ukrainian army is not in a situation of such difficulty as to justify what would look a lot like a capitulation.

Following the counter-offensive that made it possible to recover large areas lost after February 24, Ukraine has made it known that it intends to expel the Russians from all occupied areas, including those conquered before the invasion, Crimea and Donbass. .