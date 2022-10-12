The Swiss federal court has confirmed the decision of the TAS: the French will have to participate in the compensation to Sporting. A story that is intertwined with the negotiation for Rafa’s contract
There is a game that Rafael Leao has been playing for more than four years. Without any desire and without being able to ask to be replaced. The case of the maxi-compensation that the Portuguese must pay to Sporting for the case of the irregular transfer to Lille (2018) has been enriched with a new chapter: according to the anticipation of the daily Record, in fact, the Swiss federal court to which was addressed, the French club would have rejected the appeal, confirming the sentence of Tas last February.
