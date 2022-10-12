Home Sports Leao-Sporting, Lille’s appeal rejected: the renewal negotiation with Milan
Sports

Leao-Sporting, Lille’s appeal rejected: the renewal negotiation with Milan

by admin
Leao-Sporting, Lille’s appeal rejected: the renewal negotiation with Milan

The Swiss federal court has confirmed the decision of the TAS: the French will have to participate in the compensation to Sporting. A story that is intertwined with the negotiation for Rafa’s contract

There is a game that Rafael Leao has been playing for more than four years. Without any desire and without being able to ask to be replaced. The case of the maxi-compensation that the Portuguese must pay to Sporting for the case of the irregular transfer to Lille (2018) has been enriched with a new chapter: according to the anticipation of the daily Record, in fact, the Swiss federal court to which was addressed, the French club would have rejected the appeal, confirming the sentence of Tas last February.

See also  Romano:Ziyech hopes to go to Milan and Leeds United this summer to offer over 30 million euros to grab Milan’s prey – yqqlm

You may also like

UEFA Champions League | Ten-man AC Milan loses...

F1 Budget Cap, Red Bull: agreement on sanctions...

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan Preview: Barcelona’s last battle...

Juve-Allegri: contract but not only, because Agnelli has...

CBA Comprehensive: Jilin, Xinjiang made a “good start”...

The construction of the bass and the Brazil...

After Zheng Qinwen smashed his foot, he received...

Agnelli apologizes to the fans: “I feel anger...

How huge is the new season’s opening army,...

Monza, Carlos Augusto: the new emperor who makes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy