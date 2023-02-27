Home Health In Liguria 9 thousand people affected by rare diseases – Health
In Liguria 9 thousand people affected by rare diseases – Health

In Liguria 9 thousand people affected by rare diseases – Health
(ANSA) – GENOA, FEBRUARY 27 – World Rare Disease Day is celebrated tomorrow to raise awareness and promote equity in social and health care and in access to diagnosis and treatment for people living with a rare disease. In Liguria there are over 9,000 people registered since 2008 with a diagnosis of rare disease who benefit from the exemptions provided for by current legislation.

In 2021 there were 900 new diagnoses, 180 of these referred to patients under the age of 18.

“It is a day of great importance for aspects related to awareness, attention to patients affected by rare diseases – declare the president of the Region Giovanni Toti and the regional councilor for health Angelo Gratarola – centers of excellence, at the San Martino Polyclinic and at the Gaslini Institute, where there are also many patients affected by rare pathologies from outside the region. Furthermore, in each Local Health Authority there are diagnosis and treatment centers in hospitals and territorial offices”. (HANDLE).

