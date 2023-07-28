in Los Angeles it’s 2-2 in the 90th minute but Allegri wins on penalties

The Editorial Board Friday 28 July 2023, 07:53

CARSON (USA) – Juve, penalty. The first direct confrontation played in the Italian night is between the black and white people. Allegri’s team beat Milan on penalties after chasing the Rossoneri formation for half the game. The American friendly didn’t pay off those who – in the middle of the night – stayed up to see the challenge; four goals, all born from inactive balls, then the series of penalties to decree a winner: Americans don’t like draws.

Juve, Allegri:

Arrembante Milan, Juve never tames

Thiaw he has the merit of unlocking the game with a header following the development of a corner, Danilo brings the match back into balance with a conclusion that arrives on the developments of a corner kick. Then Giroud, still him, to scratch the Juventus defense again with a nice turn that surprises Pinsoglio. In the second half the black and white draw arrives, with rugani who manages to take the paternity of the goal after a clumsy intervention by Giroud.

The penalties

The sequence from eleven meters immediately turns its back on the Rossoneri; the former Lazio Romero is wrong, Milik goes on target. Adli hits the mark, Iling gets his shot saved from Sportiello. Pobega makes Pinsoglio look good, Nicolussi scores. De Keteleare and Huijsen are impeccable, Colombo realizes, Kostic gets it wrong. At this point it goes to the bitter end. The young Bartesaghi has his penalty saved by PinsoglioSoulé certifies the success of Juventus.