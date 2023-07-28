Fourth Plenary Session of Political and Legal Committee Maps Out Roadmap for Liaoning’s Revitalization

Provincial Political and Legal Committee Holds Fourth Plenary Session for 2023

Shenyang, July 28, 2023 – The Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee recently held its fourth plenary session, discussing the progress made in the first half of the year and setting out plans for the second half. The meeting aimed to further contribute to the overall revitalization of Liaoning by implementing practical measures and ensuring new breakthroughs in the province’s development.

Yu Tianmin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech. He highlighted the committee’s steadfast commitment to serving and guaranteeing Liaoning’s comprehensive revitalization. Emphasizing the need to uphold the “five major security” initiatives, maintain stability, and promote development, Yu praised the achievements of the political and legal system in fulfilling its responsibilities in the first half of the year.

The meeting stressed the importance of aligning with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and the work requirements outlined by the provincial party committee. It urged participants to focus on building a strong foundation through education and continuous improvement in knowledge and performance. Furthermore, the meeting called for the optimization of the legal business environment, the deepening of special supervision actions, and the implementation of political and legal reforms.

The meeting also emphasized the necessity to coordinate efforts and efficiently address financial risks, all while serving and guaranteeing the overall revitalization of Liaoning through the rule of law. The implementation of the overall national security concept was also stressed, with participants urged to enhance awareness, establish a solid bottom-line thinking, and ensure the continued security and stability of the province.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the importance of promoting comprehensive and strict party governance within the political and legal field. The goal is to build a loyal, clean, and responsible political and legal army by nurturing loyalty, improving quality and ability, and adhering to a strict code of conduct.

The plenary session was attended by Zheng Yi, Deputy Governor and Director of the Provincial Public Security Department, as well as other key figures from the provincial court, procuratorate, and armed police corps.

The positive outcomes of the fourth plenary session will undoubtedly contribute to the continued development and revitalization of Liaoning. As the province moves forward with its initiatives, the political and legal committee will play a crucial role in ensuring progress and maintaining stability.

