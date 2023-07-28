Home » Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Across Japan, Leading to Surge in Heatstroke Cases
Record-Breaking Heatwave Sweeps Across Japan, Leading to Surge in Heatstroke Cases

Many places in Japan welcome hot weather

Overseas Network, July 27th According to a Japanese TV report on the 27th, on the 26th, the temperature in 35 regions across Japan was above 38 degrees Celsius, with disastrous hot weather in many places, and the number of patients with severe heatstroke also increased sharply.

On the 26th, the temperature in 7 areas including Gifu and Aichi in Japan exceeded 39 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in Hatoyama, Saitama Prefecture was 39.7 degrees Celsius this year, and 37.7 degrees Celsius in Tokyo. Both places had the highest temperature this year. The temperatures in Sapporo and Asahikawa in Hokkaido also exceeded 30 degrees Celsius.

The number of people suffering from heat stroke in many places in Japan continues to increase. According to medical staff interviewed by Japanese TV station, patients with heatstroke have been brought in one after another, and the number of patients with acute and severe heatstroke is increasing sharply. Even Hokkaido has issued a heat stroke warning. Japanese TV station also said that due to the hot weather, mobile phone batteries are prone to swell, known as “mobile phone heatstroke”, and Japanese mobile phone repair shops are carrying out related maintenance activities. Batteries can explode if left unattended. (Wang Shanning, Overseas Network)

(Source: Nippon TV)

