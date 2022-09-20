from Federica Bandirali

The rapper at the presentation of the new structure. The company founded by Kilian De Gregorio has inaugurated the first physical headquarters in the city

News in the world of fitness: arrives in Milan Green Activethe first network capable of training not only the body but also the sustainability of its consumers, both remotely and at home, thanks to as many as 15 thousand personal trainer scattered throughout Italy. Individual customers are given an environmentally friendly dress kit and made available an innovative application, which also encourages the user to a healthy and eco-sustainable life. The company founded by Kilian De Gregorio, after overcoming the pandemic crisis, has inaugurated its first physical headquarters in Milan with an event in which rapper Fedez also participated.

We are a reality with a national scope with international ambitions – says De Gregorio – after having built a solid base thanks to remote and home fitness, now we are ready to land in one of the symbolic cities of made in Italy, or Milan, with a real structure. The Lombard capital is the capital of opportunities and we can’t wait to make our professionalism, our innovations and the way of doing fitness available to all those who want to take care of their body and, at the same time, also the surrounding environment. . The new Milanese gym is located in viale San Michele del Carso 5.

