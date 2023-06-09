In order to fulfill the dying person’s last wish, Henk (10) starts a fundraiser

When the then seven-year-old Henk B. saw a “wish truck” from the Arbeiter-Samatiter-Bund (ASB) fulfilling the last wish of a terminally ill young person, the boy made a decision and began collecting money for the Hamburg ASB wish truck to support.

Intrigued by this project, Henk decided to help – and has now returned with a great surprise.

“I found that really exciting”: after meeting the wishing wagon, Junge makes a decision

For three years, Henk saved half of his pocket money, telling all family members, friends and acquaintances about the special ambulance of the ASB Hamburg, which grants terminally ill people a last wish and brings them back to the places they long for, free of charge and with medical care. Many were infected by the boy’s enthusiasm and took part in his very private fundraising campaign. The success: Henk was able to present the Hamburg ASB dream car team with 1,000 euros.

The student with the big heart still remembers his first encounter with the project when the ASB wish-car stopped in front of the Miniatur Wunderland: “I found that really exciting,” says Henk. Civil protection, emergency services, fire brigade – that interests him: “Everything that looks like helping people and has a blue light on top.”

Henk: “I think it’s nice that sick people can go on a nice trip again”

And although the wish car doesn’t have blue lights, Henk started researching on the Internet what the nationwide ASB project was all about. Then he decided: “Dad, let’s donate.” And his father promised: “When we’ve raised a large sum, we’ll go to Hamburg again, visit the Miniature Wonderland and personally hand over the donation to the wish-car team.”

Now the time had come: “I think it’s nice that sick people can go on a nice trip again,” says Henk, who not only inspected the wish car but also the ASB vehicle fleet when the donation was handed over and expertly explained to his family what the Abbreviations KTW (ambulance), RTW (rescue vehicle), MTW (material vehicle), NEF (emergency doctor vehicle). Henk, who is enthusiastically involved in the youth fire brigade in his home town, already knows in which direction he should go later. “I really want to work in civil protection.”

As the crowning glory of the Hamburg Day, the whole family visited the Miniature Wonderland again – and discovered a very special wish car: thanks to the Lower Saxony wish car team, the special ambulance has recently been driving through the wonderland in miniature format – representative of all 22 ASB wish cars in Germany .