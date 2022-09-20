Home Health in Parma the first simulation center, ‘hi-tech’ mannequins to practice
Health

by admin
Every year around the world 1 million and 200 thousand people lose their lives due to human errors in the health sector. Unintentional errors that could be avoided with a series of preventive interventions including training. With the aim of reducing adverse events, the first ‘Simula Hub’ simulation center dedicated to innovation and advanced training in medicine was inaugurated in Parma. Thanks to this new center, doctors or future doctors can practice – and even make mistakes – in total safety for the patient.

The mannequins here have been replaced by hyper-technological robots. After twelve years in which Accurate invests and has invested in the dissemination of the culture of simulation in Italy and abroad – underlines Patrizia Angelotti, Accurate CEO – we have decided to further invest in technology to create a research and innovation center completely dedicated to reduction. of clinical risk “.

“Much of the simulation is done with very simple mannequins – explains Luciano Gattinoni, University of Goettingen, Germany – we train to teach cardiac massage or the first elements of lung ventilation with respirators. Instead an advanced system in which it is possible to mimic responses. physiological is much more complex, it requires the writing of a screenplay and recreates situations very similar to reality “.

