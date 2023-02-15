news-txt”>

The #uniamoleforze awareness campaign dedicated to rare diseases, launched in February which culminates with the day dedicated to these pathologies, also arrives in Rome. The electric buses of the Capital on line 119, a total of 4, are tinged with the colors of Rare Disease Day. This is the initiative launched today by Uniamo – Federazione Italiana Malattie Rare, at the bus stop on line 119 in Piazza Venezia. The buses will be in circulation until March 14, with the “mission” of raising awareness of the journeys of people with rare diseases and bringing citizens closer to the challenges they experience in their daily lives.

The message of Uniamo, national coordinator of Rare Disease Day, thus becomes a “metaphor of the long journey of departures, stopping points, discoveries and many obstacles undertaken by people with rare diseases during their lives”. The ribbon cutting was attended, among others, by the undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato, the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Silvio Brusaferro, the president of Atac SpA Giovanni Mottura and the councilor for health and social policies of the municipality of Rome Barbara Funari. “Rome is crucial for the presence of the highest political offices, which in the coming months and years will have to legislate on the issues that are close to our hearts – notes Annalisa Scopinaro, president of Uniamo – the buses will serve as a reminder that our community is waiting and vigilant “. Unite coordinates Rare Disease Day which is celebrated around the world on the last day of February.

This year the awareness campaign, promoted by the Federation, touches 6 Italian cities (next stops: Naples on February 16th, Genoa on the 17th, Bari on the 20th). The official hashtags of the day are #rarediseaseday, #uniamoleforze and #rarimaisoli. “The hashtag #uniamoleforze -underlines Uniamo- wants to spur all the actors to join forces to optimize the system and achieve a real take-over, which ensures early diagnosis, appropriate therapies, available and at home, structured pathways, social-health integration , connections between centers of specialization and the territory, research and experiments that offer hope for the future”.