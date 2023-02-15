Home News The use of firearms and traumatic weapons is prohibited in Cesar
The use of firearms and traumatic weapons is prohibited in Cesar

The Tenth Brigade of the National Army made the decision to preventively suspend the use of firearms and traumatic weapons in the departments of Cesar and La Guajira.

The measure was announced through resolution 0861 of February 8, 2023, which will be in force until December 31.

Those who will be able to carry weapons will be: Police personnel, public force reserve, Army, congressmen, magistrates, judges, prosecutors, delegate attorneys, mayors and governors. There will also be an exception for athletes with valid sports weapons possession permits and those who are duly accredited firearms collectors.

The measure will be in force in the municipalities of Valledupar, Codazzi, Astrea, Becerril, Bosconia, Curumaní, Manaure, Pailitas, Pelaya, Pueblo Bello, La Paz, San Diego and Tamalameque in the department of Cesar, while in La Guajira the prohibition will apply for Riohacha, Albania, Barrancas, Dibulla, El Molino, Fonseca, Uribia, Urumita and Villanueva. It should be noted that the decree issued by the Tenth Brigade of the National Army came into effect on February 9.

