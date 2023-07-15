in silico study by the University of Messina identifies possible influences

An interesting “In Silico” study, i.e. in a computer-simulated environment, has identified a series of possible epigenetic influences, at the DNA level, between the vaccine against Covid 19 and humans.

The scientific paper was written by the professor Rossella Talotta of the University of Messina and published by Elzevier. The professor has a good record of scientific writing always dealing with the subject.

The results of the professor’s study are interesting and pave the way for a family of studies which, given the great spread of Covid on the one hand and Pfizer vaccinations on the other, should be carried out carefully. Let’s read a few lines directly from the topic of discussion opened by her research:

The results of this study suggest that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 can establish epigenetic crosstalk within human recipient cells by base-pairing with nucleotide sequences of coding and non-coding genes.

Surprisingly, the patterns of sequence complementarity to the human genome of BNT162b2 mRNA encoding the trimeric form of the S protein of SARS-CoV-2 differed from those of the original S gene of SARS-CoV-2. Indeed, BLAT analysis against the human GRCh38 genome sequence yielded a total of 37…

The result 37 is quite high. Let’s see the conclusions.

This landmark in silico analysis demonstrates that both the SARS-CoV-2 S RNA gene and the BNT162b2 vaccine mRNA encoding the S protein share Watson-Crick nucleotide complementarity with human coding and noncoding genes which, while not sharing the same pattern of complementarity, can hypothetically cause an epigenetic imbalance of target genes and the eventual development of long-term complications. More research is needed to better elucidate the epigenetic effects of the BNT162b2 vaccine.

Now it’s a computer simulation, but interesting nonetheless. It would be extremely useful to continue with this research also in vitro and evaluate what the risks of interaction between the Covid, vaccine and human genes actually are, and what long-term consequences may arise, especially on vaccinated people, from these interactions.

We hope that soon someone will do this research.



Thanks to our Telegram channel you can stay updated on the publication of new articles from Economic Scenarios.

⇒ Register now ⇐

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

