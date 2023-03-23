Falkensteiner Michaeler Tourism Group [Newsroom]

Vienna (ots) – …also in the history of Falkensteiner. Namely a small lake in South Tyrol, where the first guest house of the family business opened 66 years ago. Since then, the topic of water has run through the company’s history … Read more here…

Original content from: Falkensteiner Michaeler Tourism Group, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

