The European Commission has announced that it has adopted a new proposal relating to common rules promoting the right to reparation that has been talked about for some time and which is part of the European Green Deal with the aim of reducing waste.

The proposal, we read, aims to make it easier and cheaper for consumers to repair rather than replace goodse “it will stimulate the repair sector while incentivizing manufacturers and sellers to develop more sustainable business models”.

With the proposal presented yesterday, which must be approved by the European Parliament, the Commission wants consumers to have at their disposal easier and less expensive options for repairing products such as tablets, smartphones and PCs but also vacuum cleaners even when the legal guarantee has expired or if the good no longer works due to wear.

With the introduction of the right to repair, sellers will be required to offer repair except when it is more expensive than replacementif the devices are still under warranty.

In case of expired coverage, users will have to be granted a series of rights and tools to make the repair easier and more accessible.

This must be ensured through:

The right for consumers to have products repaired;

The obligation for manufacturers to inform consumers about the products for which they are required to provide repairs;

An online repair platform that will put users in contact with repairers and sellers of goods subject to reconditioning in the area;

A European repair information form which should be requested from any repairer and which should contain all information on the repair conditions and price;

In parallel, the EU will develop a standard for repair services that will help consumers identify repairers offering higher quality services. Clearly, the proposal will have to be adopted by the European Parliament and the Council before entering into force.