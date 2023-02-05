The future has become present, taking shape in the heart of the hospital. And it is enclosed behind a door, on the mezzanine floor of the Polyclinic. Here are the hybrid rooms – two of the eight in Europe – of the University Hospital Company: «The best possible for us» comments Franco Grego, director of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery.

So much so that they come from all over Italy to study them: first from Trieste and from Sant’Anna in Pisa only a few days ago. It couldn’t be done, the engineers told you…