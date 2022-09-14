from Gianna Fregonara and Orsola Riva

The minimum score to enter the ranking is 3.5 points lower than last year. But it should be noted that half of the candidates did not even reach the minimum score of 20 to pass the test

The university ministry published the scores of the medicine tests that took place on 6 September. They are anonymous and only next week will there be the rankings and students will be able to choose the university in which to study. According to the calculations of Alpha Test, the minimum score to enter among the 13,152 freshmen (the total of places 14,740 including places for faculties in English or private) of 33.8 (out of 90 points), down from 2021 when needed 3.5 points more. The number of students who took the test was essentially the same: 56,775 in 2022, 55117 in 2021.

The surprise

The lowering of the threshold to enter the ranking shows that the test was more difficult. And confirming the fact that the students have had lower performances than in previous years the unexpected effect – which does not affect the rankings – that the rejected, those who have not even passed the minimum threshold of 20 points that was needed to pass the test, they are about half of the 56,000 participants: to be exact only 28,793 are eligible, while last year they were 38,715. According to these calculations, there are about 10 thousand more insufficient than last year. I will understand if the cause to be found in the fact that the test changed and was more oriented to the subjects of address or if the Dad effect had an impact on the preparation of the students. According to the Alpha Test experts, there are two reasons for this: On the one hand, the composition of the test which this year was much more scientific. Out of a total of 60 questions, the scientific questions went from 38 to 51. The scores in the individual subjects (biology, chemistry, mathematics / physics) are on average much lower in biology and mathematics / physics. These subjects have always been the most difficult for students: we see it in the performances of past years and our teachers touch it every year during the preparation courses. Furthermore, the last two school years spent mainly with Dad have further aggravated these weaknesses and probably affected the ability to maintain concentration on questions that require calculations, precision in reasoning and more time in solving.