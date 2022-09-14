The conditions of a mushroom hunter who tumbled into the woods for over 20 meters in a steep escarpment, above San Vittore Veses, in Santa Giustina, are serious.

The 83-year-old resident of the village, who was with his wife off the path that climbs towards the church of San Felice, had slipped reporting a suspected polytrauma. Once activated with the mobile phone, the Feltre Alpine Rescue contacted the woman, to have the itinerary followed and to circumscribe the area where the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter was to intervene.

Having identified the point, the medical team and helicopter rescue technician were landed nearby with the winch, providing the first urgent care to the man, supported in the operations by a team that arrived in the meantime.

Embarrassed, the injured elderly man was recovered and transported to the Treviso hospital. Rescuers, on the other hand, took his wife back to the valley.