«In Zaporizhzhia dangerous situation». Drone attack on Moscow

Kiev and the Allies plan summits in July for peace
Ukraine and its allies are planning a summit of global leaders without Russia for July, with the aim of strengthening support for the “peace formula” advanced by Kiev to end the war. The Wall Street Journal reports it citing some sources. In an exclusive entitled ‘Ukraine and allies plan peace summit without Russia, the newspaper also explains that European officials are working with Kiev to redraw Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan so that it more acceptable to other global powers such as India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and China.
Grossi: Security in Zaporizhzhia is fragile and dangerous
“The nuclear safety and security situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine continues to be extremely fragile and dangerous.” The director of the IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi told the UN Security Council. “Military activities continue in the region and could increase very considerably in the near future,” he continued: “We are fortunate that a nuclear accident has not yet occurred, we must all do everything in our power to minimize the chances that that happen”
Russian governor: “Attack on Belgorod evacuees, dead and wounded”
Ukraine has bombed temporary housing used by displaced residents of Russia’s Belgorod region, killing and wounding some of them. This was denounced by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, quoted by Tass. «The Armed Forces of Ukraine bombed temporary housing with people who had been relocated from rural municipalities of Shebekino district. Some people were killed and injured. I have canceled my live broadcast and am on my way to the location. Details will follow », he said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.
Crosetto presented the Ukraine arms decree to Copasir
Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, according to what we learn, today presented the new decree to the Copasir for the shipment of arms to Ukraine. This is the seventh provision, the second of the Meloni government. The contents are classified as on other occasions.
Minister GB, Ukraine has the right to strike across borders
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly today claimed Ukraine’s “legitimate right” to “defend itself” from Russia also by “projecting its own strength” beyond its borders. Interviewed by Sky News UK in Estonia, Cleverly refused to make “conjectures” on the drone attack carried out in the past few hours on Moscow. But he said Western allies “must recognize” Kiev’s “legitimate right to defend itself within its borders, of course, and also to project its force across borders, against military targets, to undermine Russia’s ability” to strike the Ukraine.
FT: Kiev anticipates the counter-offensive
First drone attack on the Kremlin, then the attacks on the border and finally this morning the drones against the buildings in Moscow. With these ‘shaping operations’, writes the Financial Times in an expert analysis, Kiev anticipates the counter-offensive. Operations that “are part of standard military practice” and whose purpose, say defense officials and analysts, is to deceive the enemy, intrude on his mentality and “shape” the battlefield before a major offensive. “Deception operations have always been a part of warfare, but now their effect is magnified by social media,” said John Spencer, a former U.S. Army major who chairs urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point. . “These are Ukrainian gray zone operations that require Russia to expend resources, be it troops or intelligence operations. They are like a magician’s sleight of hand: they deceive the spectator and force his attention elsewhere.’
Putin: Kiev wants to terrorize the Russians
Ukraine is trying to push Russia into a spiral of reprisals and to “terrorize the Russians”. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this after the drone attacks on Moscow today. «I am concerned – Putin said, quoted by the Tass agency – by the attempts to provoke a response from Russia. We’ll see what to do about that.”
Putin: 007 headquarters in Kiev hit
Russia bombed the Ukrainian military intelligence headquarters two or three days ago. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Tass, after his spokesman Dmitry Peskov had defined today’s drone attacks on Moscow as retaliation for a Russian bombing of a “decision-making center” in Kiev on Sunday.
Drones over Moscow, the Kremlin: Born a hypocrite
“NATO’s assurances that the Kiev regime would not strike deep into Russian territory turned out to be completely hypocritical.” This was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry after today’s drone strikes on Moscow. Russia, a note adds, “reserves the right to adopt the most severe measures in response to the terrorist attacks in Kiev”.
Prigozhin: Drones on Russian military elite houses, let them burn
New tirade by Yevgheny Prigozhin against the Russian military elite, after some drones flew over central areas of Moscow. “Why c.. are you allowing these drones to fly over Moscow – thundered the founder of Wagner, in the umpteenth attack against Russian defense officials – They fly over Rublyovka, to their home, let them burn”. Rublykova is a suburb of the capital where Moscow’s political, business and cultural elite reside, and where there is also an official residence of Vladimir Putin nearby. Then Prigozhin denounced that Russia is “decades” behind the Ukrainians in drone defense capabilities, with Moscow having “done absolutely nothing” to catch up.
Drones in Moscow, Prigozhin attacks military leaders: “What are you doing?”
The head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a new harsh attack on the Russian Defense Ministry, accusing it of failing to guarantee Moscow’s protection against drone attacks such as those that occurred this morning. “We are years behind our opponents in this field, perhaps decades, but we do absolutely nothing to fill this gap,” Prigozhin said on one of his Telegram channels. “What are you doing about this, you dirty bastards?” the head of Wagner then asks, addressing the military leaders. «Leave the offices where you have been placed to defend this country. You are the Ministry of Defense and you have done nothing. Why let these drones get to Moscow?».
EU, latest attacks show that Putin does not want peace
The latest attacks with drones and missiles on the Ukrainian capital and on the villages close to the front, which include hospitals and civilian infrastructure, “reaffirm” Russia’s strategy of “terrorizing the Ukrainian population” and show “those who make efforts for the peace process » that Vladimir Putin «does not take the peace hypothesis seriously» and indeed wants to «continue» his war campaign. This was stated by a spokesman for the European Commission during the daily briefing.
The Kremlin: drones over Moscow are a retaliation of Kiev
The drone attacks on Moscow are a Ukrainian response to a Russian attack on Kiev in which a “decision-making center” was hit on Sunday. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency. Peskov added that President Vladimir Putin is kept informed “in real time” about the attacks against Moscow.
Podolyak: «We are happy about the attacks on Moscow but we have nothing to do with it»
“Of course we are happy to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks. But of course we have nothing directly to do with it.” So the adviser to the Ukrainian president Mykhailo Podolyak to the “Breakfast Show” YouTube channel, taken up by the Guardian, he denies Kiev’s responsibility for the drone attack on Moscow.
Moscow: terrorist attack from Kiev
The Russian Defense Ministry accuses “the Kiev regime” of having “launched a terrorist attack with drones against targets in the city of Moscow”. “Three of them were disabled by electronic warfare systems, lost control and deviated from intended targets. Another five drones were shot down by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system in the Moscow region,” the ministry said.
Moscow: 8 Ukrainian drones against the capital, 5 destroyed
The Russian Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of launching a “terrorist attack” this morning with eight drones against the region of Mosca. Five were destroyed by the Pantsir defense systems, while the other three were damaged and deviated from the trajectory they were supposed to follow. According to the Ria Novosti agency.
Kiev: more than 20 Russian drones shot down over the capital
Ukrainian forces shot down more than 20 Russian-fired drones on Kiev last night, the Military Administration of the Ukrainian capital reported on Telegram. «The attack was massive, coming from different directions, in multiple waves. The air raid lasted almost 3 hours! – reads the message -. According to preliminary data, more than 20 Russian drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means in the airspace of Kiev».
Third consecutive night of attacks on the capital Kiev
A series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kiev in the early hours of today. The Kiev municipal military administration said on its Telegram channel that the air defense system had been activated. Air raid sirens sounded in the capital but also in other places in the Kiev, Kirovograd, Cherkassk and Chernigov regions. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said a 27-year-old woman was injured in Holosiivskyi district. Debris that fell on Kiev’s Darnytskyi district caused a house fire, he added. According to preliminary information, three cars caught fire in the central Pecherskyi district of Kiev. Complete information on casualties and damage has not yet been provided. The military administration of Kiev oblast also reported that the air defense is shooting down drones.
Drone raid on buildings in Moscow. “Slight damage”
Drones attacked several buildings in Moscow causing ‘minor damage’. This was announced by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, specifying that no one was seriously injured. “All of the city’s emergency services are at the scene of the accidents,” the mayor added. According to the RIA Novosti news agency, several residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in southern Moscow were evacuated. Some Russian Telegram channels reported that four to ten drones were hit.
Kiev, skyscraper hit: one dead and 4 injured
One person died and 4 others were injured in tonight’s Russian attack on Kiev, the third in 24 hours, underlines the military administration of the city. Fragments of a Shahed-136 drone hit a building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kiev, causing a fire. When it was shut down it was found that the top two floors had sustained heavy damage and that one person had died and 4 had been injured. “The enemy is constantly changing weapons for the attack – adds the military command – after the combined missile and then ballistic drone, the aggressor used exclusively UAVs”. About 20 drones were launched against the city. Twenty people were also evacuated from the skyscraper. The drone pieces then caused a fire in a house in the southern Darnytskyi district and burned three cars in the central Pechersky district. Debris also fell in Dnipro and Sviatoshyn district. Tonight’s air strikes hit not only Kiev but also the central regions of Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolayiv and the southern region of Kherson.