Incorruptible summer for children and pregnant women / Gentle and gentle protection against mosquitoes and ticks

Aham – The same procedure as every year: Rising temperatures not only allow plants to sprout, but also unwelcome companions such as mosquitoes and ticks. Due to climate change, researchers assume that infections from mosquito bites or tick bites will increase. Many parents worry about their children because they do not want to apply chemical mace to them.

Effective, lasting and, in particular, gentle and safe protection is possible. Ballistol Stichfrei Kids is the only approved agent that can be used without hesitation on small children from the age of two months. A positive “side effect”: pregnant women are also optimally protected with BALLISTOL “Stichfrei Kids”. The agent is based on the harmless repellent IR3535, which keeps mosquitoes, ticks and other insects away.

Stichfrei Kids is only available as a lotion, provides reliable protection for up to eight hours, has a pleasant peach scent and has been dermatologically tested to be “very good” (source: www.ballistol.de). Why a lotion? When applied properly, this can practically not get into the eyes, nose and mouth – unlike a spray.

BALLISTOL’s stitch-free products contain more than fifty years of experience paired with the latest scientific findings. Of course, allergies were also considered during development. That is why special attention is paid to the use of anti-allergenic ingredients during production.

BALLISTOL “Stichfrei Kids” is available in a practical 125 ml tube or a handy 30 ml tube from well-stocked specialist shops, pharmacies or online.