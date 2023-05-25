It is most expensive to live in these 10 cities in Germany

Surprisingly, neither Munich nor Berlin nor Hamburg came first in the ranking. querbeet / Getty Images

The cost of living in Germany has risen sharply due to inflation. In particular, the prices for food, electricity and gas remain at a high level. A ranking by the Numbeo database shows the German cities in which the cost of living is currently the highest.

The cost of living, which has risen due to inflation, poses a major challenge for many people in Germany. Although the general wave of inflation has already passed its peak, the price level for electricity and gas, for example, remains high. As the “ZDF“ reported, 80 percent of all electricity and almost 90 percent of all gas tariffs in the basic supply are above the price brakes. According to experts, food prices will also continue to rise. Families in particular therefore have to turn over every cent twice when shopping in the supermarket.

The database ranking shows the current cost of living in Germany Numbeo Based on the expenses for groceries, restaurant visits, mobility and other ancillary costs, Numbeo determined a parameter according to which the individual cities can be classified. This indicator reflects the cost of living compared to New York, the most expensive city in the world. The index for New York is always 100 (percent) in the Numbeo ranking. For example, a cost of living index of 40 means that the cost of living in that city is 60 percent lower than in the Big Apple.

However, the rental costs are not included in the ranking. We have therefore added the average rent, based on data from Immoscout and the housing market, as well as the average income, based on data from the Federal Employment Agency the time published. You can find out here in which ten German cities the cost of living is highest.

10. Hannover

SilvanBachmann / Getty Images

Population: 551,306

Average monthly salary: EUR 3,731 gross

Average rental price: 12,39 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 67.36

9. Heidelberg

Elisabeth Schmitt / Getty Images

Population: 159,200

Average monthly salary: EUR 4,442 gross

Average rental price: 14,65 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 67.40

8. Köln

Matthias Haker Photography / Getty Images

Population: 1,092,118

Average monthly salary: EUR 3,911 gross

Average rental price: 12,55 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 67.50

7. Dortmund

querbeet / Getty Images

Population: 609,546

Average monthly salary: EUR 3,506 gross

Average rental price: 10,03 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 67.96

6. Düsseldorf

Westend61 / Getty Images

Population: 653,253

Average monthly salary: EUR 4,150 gross

Average rental price: 13,99 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 70.75

5. Frankfurt am Main

Anton Petrus / Getty Images

Population: 764,474

Average monthly salary: EUR 4,276 gross

Average rental price: 13,24 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 70.98

4. Hamburg

Westend61 / Getty Images

Population: 1,899,160

Average monthly salary: EUR 3,788 gross

Average rental price: 12,98 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 71.10

3. Berlin

RICOWde / Getty Images

Population: 3,850,809

Average monthly salary: EUR 3,607 gross

Average rental price: 12,56 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 71.26

2. München

mbell / Getty Images

Population: 1,589,038

Average monthly salary: EUR 4,502 gross

Average rental price: 18,44 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 75.56

1. Darmstadt

www.pixxelmixx.de / Getty Images

Population: 164,495

Average monthly salary: EUR 4,263 gross

Average rental price: 14,37 Euro per square meter

Cost of living index: 78.22