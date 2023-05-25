It is most expensive to live in these 10 cities in Germany

The cost of living in Germany has risen sharply due to inflation.
In particular, the prices for food, electricity and gas remain at a high level.
A ranking by the Numbeo database shows the German cities in which the cost of living is currently the highest.
The cost of living, which has risen due to inflation, poses a major challenge for many people in Germany. Although the general wave of inflation has already passed its peak, the price level for electricity and gas, for example, remains high. As the “ZDF“ reported, 80 percent of all electricity and almost 90 percent of all gas tariffs in the basic supply are above the price brakes. According to experts, food prices will also continue to rise. Families in particular therefore have to turn over every cent twice when shopping in the supermarket.
The database ranking shows the current cost of living in Germany Numbeo Based on the expenses for groceries, restaurant visits, mobility and other ancillary costs, Numbeo determined a parameter according to which the individual cities can be classified. This indicator reflects the cost of living compared to New York, the most expensive city in the world. The index for New York is always 100 (percent) in the Numbeo ranking. For example, a cost of living index of 40 means that the cost of living in that city is 60 percent lower than in the Big Apple.
However, the rental costs are not included in the ranking. We have therefore added the average rent, based on data from Immoscout and the housing market, as well as the average income, based on data from the Federal Employment Agency the time published. You can find out here in which ten German cities the cost of living is highest.
10. Hannover
Population: 551,306
Average monthly salary: EUR 3,731 gross
Average rental price: 12,39 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 67.36
9. Heidelberg
Population: 159,200
Average monthly salary: EUR 4,442 gross
Average rental price: 14,65 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 67.40
8. Köln
Population: 1,092,118
Average monthly salary: EUR 3,911 gross
Average rental price: 12,55 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 67.50
7. Dortmund
Population: 609,546
Average monthly salary: EUR 3,506 gross
Average rental price: 10,03 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 67.96
6. Düsseldorf
Population: 653,253
Average monthly salary: EUR 4,150 gross
Average rental price: 13,99 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 70.75
5. Frankfurt am Main
Population: 764,474
Average monthly salary: EUR 4,276 gross
Average rental price: 13,24 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 70.98
4. Hamburg
Population: 1,899,160
Average monthly salary: EUR 3,788 gross
Average rental price: 12,98 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 71.10
3. Berlin
Population: 3,850,809
Average monthly salary: EUR 3,607 gross
Average rental price: 12,56 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 71.26
2. München
Population: 1,589,038
Average monthly salary: EUR 4,502 gross
Average rental price: 18,44 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 75.56
1. Darmstadt
Population: 164,495
Average monthly salary: EUR 4,263 gross
Average rental price: 14,37 Euro per square meter
Cost of living index: 78.22