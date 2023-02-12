Madame in tears at the final of Sanremo Music Festival 2023. The singer broke down in tears after singing her song ‘The good in the bad’ and after that Amadeus called her a great artist. The young woman could not help but embrace the conductor, thanking him for the way she supported her in this period.

Sanremo 2023, Madame and fake Green Pass

Francesca Calearothis is the artist’s real name, ended up in the fake Green pass scandal and despite more than someone questioning his presence at the Ariston, Amadeus has always been on his side. “It is being investigated but remains in the race until a sentence is issued”the Rai presenter has repeatedly stated.

A very difficult Sanremo for Madame

“That was it for me a very difficult Sanremoto cover a hundred meters I ran a thousand but I’m happy and satisfied to be here”said Madame and then added: “I have to thank Amadeus, without him who believed in me I would not have done all of this and part of my commitment to this Sanremo I owe you and I thank you very much”. The conductor embraced her: “Madame is truly a great talent“.