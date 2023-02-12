Home Health Incredible Madame, embraces Amadeus and bursts into tears on the Sanremo stage: the reason revealed
Health

Incredible Madame, embraces Amadeus and bursts into tears on the Sanremo stage: the reason revealed

by admin
Incredible Madame, embraces Amadeus and bursts into tears on the Sanremo stage: the reason revealed

The editorial staff Saturday 11 February 2023, 11.26pm

Madame in tears at the final of Sanremo Music Festival 2023. The singer broke down in tears after singing her song ‘The good in the bad’ and after that Amadeus called her a great artist. The young woman could not help but embrace the conductor, thanking him for the way she supported her in this period.

Sanremo 2023, Madame and fake Green Pass

Francesca Calearothis is the artist’s real name, ended up in the fake Green pass scandal and despite more than someone questioning his presence at the Ariston, Amadeus has always been on his side. “It is being investigated but remains in the race until a sentence is issued”the Rai presenter has repeatedly stated.

A very difficult Sanremo for Madame

“That was it for me a very difficult Sanremoto cover a hundred meters I ran a thousand but I’m happy and satisfied to be here”said Madame and then added: “I have to thank Amadeus, without him who believed in me I would not have done all of this and part of my commitment to this Sanremo I owe you and I thank you very much”. The conductor embraced her: “Madame is truly a great talent“.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  We previewed the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

You may also like

Beware of the contraindications of asparagus: here’s what...

Diet, revolutionary discovery. What to eat to feel...

Pandemic, where are we? “The annual anti-Covid vaccine...

Sanremo 2023, the live broadcast of the final:...

Sanremo 2023, the report cards to the looks...

Ischemia risk in anti-congestion drugs: what we know...

Sanremo, live final. Vanoni wants to meet Fedez....

Sanremo 2023, the live broadcast of the final:...

UniFg’s Forensic Medicine flies to Florida for the...

Rosa Chemical kisses Fedez during the Sanremo Final

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy