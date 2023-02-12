Home News Valledupar 1-1 Cúcuta: bittersweet tie!
Valledupar 1-1 Cúcuta: bittersweet tie!

An own goal at minute 41 of the first half, deprived Valledupar FC of his first victory in the I-2023 Ascent Tournament. In the stadium Armando Maestrethe cast of the capital of Cesar went up on the scoreboard at 19 ‘through Dayron Valencia.

The Verdiblanco number 11 defined masterfully above the goalkeeper Ezequiel Mastrolia before a good qualification from the core sector.

The ‘motilón’ equalizer came after a cross from the left sector that found the feet of the Vallenato defender Gianfranco Orozco who ended up putting the ball into his own goal.

Valledupar tied at home with Cúcuta at the Armando Maestre Pavajaeau./ JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Although the cast from Cucuta is one of the so-called to fight for promotion to the highest category, for Valledupar the point has a bittersweet flavor taking into account the process of the game and the goal opportunities that could have given him the victory.

The meeting will disputed behind closed doors due to the sanction of 4 dates that weighs on the club for the misbehavior from a part of the public the previous year.

With this parity, Valledupar add your first point in two days of the B tournament. The next start of the Verdiblanco team will be next Tuesday, but for Colombian Cupagainst Jaguars.

Due to the Promotion, Valledupar will visit Barranquilla on date 3 on Saturday February 18.

