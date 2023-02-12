It happened during the Benfica and Sporting Lisbon women’s derby valid for the women’s Portuguese cup

A moment of fairplay that the referee wanted to officially award. It happened on Saturday 21 January during the women’s soccer match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, valid for the women’s Portuguese cup. In the 43rd minute the match was interrupted to allow the medical staff to assist a spectator who fell ill in the stands. Even the medical teams of the two teams are mobilized and leave the benches to ascertain the conditions of the fan. Upon their return to the field, the doctors are applauded. And the referee Catarina Campos “warns” them with a white card: however, it is a note of merit to highlight the gesture of fairplay, never seen before on a professional football field. Enthusiasm from the public, which exploded into an ovation in support of the referee’s gesture, but above all of the work of the two medical teams.