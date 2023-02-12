Home Sports the referee exalts the gesture of fairplay and the audience cheers – Corriere TV
Sports

the referee exalts the gesture of fairplay and the audience cheers – Corriere TV

by admin
the referee exalts the gesture of fairplay and the audience cheers – Corriere TV

It happened during the Benfica and Sporting Lisbon women’s derby valid for the women’s Portuguese cup

A moment of fairplay that the referee wanted to officially award. It happened on Saturday 21 January during the women’s soccer match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, valid for the women’s Portuguese cup. In the 43rd minute the match was interrupted to allow the medical staff to assist a spectator who fell ill in the stands. Even the medical teams of the two teams are mobilized and leave the benches to ascertain the conditions of the fan. Upon their return to the field, the doctors are applauded. And the referee Catarina Campos “warns” them with a white card: however, it is a note of merit to highlight the gesture of fairplay, never seen before on a professional football field. Enthusiasm from the public, which exploded into an ovation in support of the referee’s gesture, but above all of the work of the two medical teams.

January 23, 2023 – Updated January 24, 2023, 10:17 am

© breaking latest news

See also  The European Cup round of 16 came out, the "Death Group" wrote the story of the gods this night, there is no loser

You may also like

NBA: In Sacramento the debut of the duo...

ISMF YOUTH WORLD CUP | Sportdimontagna.com

Giugliano-Messina: bringing people back to the stadium, an...

The inside story of Durant’s transaction: Adu designated...

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Atalanta (0-2)

The best glute exercises to do at home

Pancotto: Good at reacting. Too much rush in...

Lazio-Atalanta 0-2, the report cards

Sanremo 2023, the live broadcast of the final:...

Clermont-Marseille starts 50′ late: clashes between fans and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy