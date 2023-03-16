Collection of the medicines from InfectoPharm on March 15, 2023 from the logistics center in Heppenheim

Heppenheim, March 16, 2023 – The largest medical aid delivery to date from InfectoPharm Arzneimittel and Consilium GmbH worth around 3.3 million euros* started on its two-day journey to Kiev on Wednesday. From there, in cooperation with the Caritas aid organization, it will be distributed to the neediest regions of eastern Ukraine. The delivery, with a total weight of 8.5 tons, includes 97,000 packs of different medicines suitable for children, such as a liquid cortisone preparation, an antibiotic for injection or inhalation for cystic fibrosis, an inhaled asthma medication and two preparations against common parasites. Since the beginning of the war, the medium-sized company from Heppenheim has made medicines worth five million euros available.

In accordance with the exceptional scope of the delivery, it is being coordinated directly by the office of Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Various regional aid organizations such as “That’s Whynheim” with Tobias Henschke and “Nothilfe Ukraine” with Volker Gölz have been involved in mediating to Kiev. The donation-financed transport and the takeover in Kiev were carried out by Winfried Rothermel, owner and managing director of Heidelberg abcVerlag, and his personal network.

Aid deliveries also in crisis regions of Turkey

InfectoPharm also quickly takes into account inquiries from Turkey. A doctor pointed out the poor hygienic conditions in the reception camps, where people suffer particularly from the transmissible scabies mites. In March, an aid delivery of 5,000 packs of a preparation against scabies worth 200,000 euros was sent to the crisis area. Another is currently in preparation.

*Manufacturer selling price

