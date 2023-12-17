Home » Inflammatory intestinal diseases, 11 thousand patients in Puglia
Inflammatory intestinal diseases, 11 thousand patients in Puglia

The MICro association, which focuses on patients with chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases, has reported a successful year in 2023. The administrative director of the ASL Bari, Luigi Fruscio, announced that over 900 patients were taken care of and 2,600 visits were carried out throughout the year.

This significant activity was discussed during the first day of the 3rd meeting of the MICro association in Gravina in Puglia. The event was chaired by Vincenzo Florio, and it served as a platform to review the progress made over the past decade. The Association, which currently supports 11 thousand patients in Puglia, has a network of services that includes thirteen teams of professionals. These teams are coordinated by three specialized clinics, headed by Dr. Francesco Gatti, Dr. Enrico Amati, and Dr. Alessandro Antonio Azzarone.

The success of the association’s efforts demonstrates a commitment to providing quality care and support for patients with chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases. As the Association celebrates its tenth anniversary, it serves as a beacon of hope for those affected by these conditions in Puglia.

