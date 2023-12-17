School, the 2023 ordinary competition announced for over 30 thousand teachers

The competitions are now underway, with the new methods envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, forhiring of over 30 thousand teachers in schools of all levels: the notices, published on the website of the Ministry of Education and on the InPa portal, provide for the coverage of 9,641 places in primary and nursery schools and 20,575 places in first and second degree secondary schools. The ministry is also awaiting authorization for a further contingent of approximately 14 thousand places.

To participate in the selection it is necessary to have obtained a master’s or single-cycle master’s degree el’teaching qualification for the competition class for which you intend to apply.

According to the rules of the transitional period of the Pnrrcandidates are also admitted to competitions for secondary schools who – together with the qualification for access to the required competition class – in the previous five years have completed at least three years of service in state schools (of which at least 1 in the specific class of competition for which they are competing) or have already achieved, by 31 October 2022, the 24 CFU/CFA as a requirement of the previous system.

The competition for secondary school includes ua written test and an oral oneto which is added the evaluation of securitiesthe. That written, to be carried out in ‘computer based’ mode in 100 minutes, is made up of 50 multiple choice questions on the candidate’s knowledge and skills in the pedagogical, psychopedagogical and didactic-methodological fields; the test also includes questions aimed at verifying knowledge of the English language and digital skills.

The oral exam instead it will aim to ascertain the candidate’s degree of knowledge and competence in the discipline for which he is participating, general teaching skills, planning ability, use of technologies and multimedia electronic devices. A simulated lesson was also introduced as a test, to enhance the verification of the candidates’ actual teaching abilities in the selection process.

The test will be taken in the region for which the candidate submitted the application to participate; the oral one will take place, however, in the region for which the candidate has submitted an application or, in the case of territorial aggregations, in the one identified as responsible for carrying out the procedure.

Candidates present application for participation in the competition exclusively electronically, through the single recruitment portal, which can be reached at the address inpa.gov.it by January 9, 2024 at 11.59 pm.

published on: 12/15/2023

