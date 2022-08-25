Is called “tomato flu“(in English” tomato flu “) the new virus that is creating alarm in India. The local health minister has called on all states to pay close attention, announcing that around eighty children under 5 have been hospitalized with symptoms of this disease. characterized by red blisters that turn into ulcers, similar to small tomatoes. The flu has mostly manifested itself in the southern states.

What is the tomato flu

Tomato flu is a rare viral disease, which causes red skin rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration. The disease takes its name from the blisters it causes, which resemble tomatoes. This flu is a variant of the infection hands-mouth-feet (Hand Foot and Mouth Disease HFMD), but scientists have not yet identified its exact nature. The disease is rare in adults as they usually have a strong enough immune system to defend them against the virus. Although it has some symptoms similar to those of Covid, a link between “tomato flu” and SARS-CoV-2 has been ruled out.

Tomato flu, symptoms

Tomato flu is characterized by the following symptoms: