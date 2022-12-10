The incidence is increasing in all age groups, but the pediatric age groups are most affected and in particular children under five years of age in which the incidence is equal to 50.2 cases per thousand assisted against of 41.2 in the previous week). In seven Regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo) the incidence has exceeded the threshold of maximum intensity. EPIDEMIOLOGICAL BULLETIN, VIROLOGICAL BULLETIN.

The strong growth in the number of cases of flu-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy continues. In the 48th week of 2022, in fact, the incidence is equal to 16.0 cases per thousand assisted (13.1 in the previous week) and exceeds the high intensity threshold.

This is what emerges from the latest Influnet bulletin edited by the ISS. It should be noted that the level of incidence is the highest in the last 13 years.

In the forty-eighth week of 2022, estimated cases of flu-like syndrome, compared to the entire Italian population, are approximately 943,000, for a total of approximately 3,521,000 cases since the beginning of surveillance.

The incidence is increasing in all age groups, but the pediatric age groups are most affected and in particular children under five years of age where the incidence is equal to 50.2 cases per thousand assisted. (41.2 in the previous week).

In the 5-14 age group the incidence is 29.29 in the 15-64 age group it is 13.16 and among individuals aged 65 or over it is 6.44 cases per thousand assisted.

The circulation of influenza viruses is intensifying, even if other respiratory viruses have also contributed to the increase in the number of influenza-like syndromes in these first weeks of surveillance.

Furthermore, the epidemic curve of flu-like syndromes shows an anticipated growth trend compared to previous seasons with an incidence value higher than all previous seasons.

In seven Regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo) the incidence has exceeded the threshold of maximum intensity.

Three Regions (Campania, Calabria, Sardinia) have not activated InfluNet surveillance.

During the week 48/2022, 1,263 clinical samples received from the various laboratories belonging to the InfluNet network were reported through the InfluNet portal and, among the 1,145 analysed, 472 (41.2%) were positive for the influenza virus, all type A (368 subtyped H3N2, 22 H1N1pdm09 and 82 not yet subtyped).

Among the aforementioned samples analysed, 123 (10.7%) were positive for SARS-CoV-2, while 211 were positive for other respiratory viruses, in particular: 138 (12%) RSV, 43 (3.8 %) Rhinoviruses, 12 Human Coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV-2, 7 Parainfluenza viruses, 6 Adenoviruses, 4 Metapneumoviruses and 1 Bocavirus.

09 December 2022

