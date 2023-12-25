Influenza, Covid, vaccines: interview with Pregliasco

Resurgence of Covid-19 Cases in Italy, Expert Warns of Potential Dangers During Christmas

The medical community in Italy is sounding the alarm as Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise, with the added concern of the seasonal flu putting additional strain on hospitals and healthcare workers. According to Fabrizio Pregliasco, Medical Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital in Milan and professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the University of Milan, the situation is becoming worrisome.

Pregliasco stated, “We are not in a situation of serious danger to public health, but let’s not forget that this last week before Christmas we also recorded over 400 deaths in Italy linked to coronavirus.” He further added, “Without any longer any respect for individual prevention rules and with the arrival of low winter temperatures, it was clear that cases would rise again. Now, however, caution is needed to prevent the end-of-year celebrations from becoming even more complicated.”

The increase in Covid-19 cases and the onset of the seasonal flu have led to a surge in hospital admissions, with patients experiencing severe symptoms. Pregliasco expressed the concern that there may be a double peak in cases between Christmas and New Year, further burdening the healthcare system.

In light of the rising cases, Pregliasco emphasized the importance of following preventive measures during the Christmas holiday. He advised using masks during gatherings, especially for individuals experiencing symptoms, and recommended the use of antiviral drugs for elderly and frail Covid-19 patients. Additionally, he urged citizens to get vaccinated for both Covid-19 and the flu.

When asked about the possibility of administering both vaccines together, Pregliasco confirmed that it can be done in the same vaccination session on the same day, without any contraindications.

Pregliasco also addressed the misuse of antibiotics in treating flu and Covid-19 symptoms, stressing that antibiotics are not the appropriate treatment for these viral infections. He highlighted the threat of antibiotics losing their effectiveness due to overuse, citing the emergence of antibiotic-resistant “superbugs.”

Amid the healthcare challenges, the discussion turned to the recent debate regarding cuts in old-age pensions for doctors and nurses, which triggered strikes in hospitals across Italy. Pregliasco expressed relief that the government reversed the decision, but emphasized the need to focus on improving territorial healthcare by opening community houses, increasing the number of general practitioners, and addressing the shortage of healthcare personnel.

In addressing the shortage of healthcare personnel, Pregliasco recommended rethinking the selection criteria for medical faculties, emphasizing the need to reward and facilitate deserving students without compromising the quality of medical education.

As Italy grapples with the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the burden of the seasonal flu, the medical community continues to advocate for preventive measures, vaccination, and strategic improvements in healthcare infrastructure to address the current challenges.

