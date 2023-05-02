Influenza-like syndrome, record in Italy / Tripled the cases of respiratory viruses

Seasonal flu and flu-like syndrome: data and record in Italiawith cases tripled compared to the same period pre Covid. Worrying situation especially regarding the increase in respiratory viruses in circulation, and particularly persistent in both children and adults. This was reported by an epidemiological report issued by the Ministry of Health, which shows that the level still remains at 4.3 cases per thousand assisted. Since the beginning of surveillance there have been about 13,796,000 cases of influenza e flu-like syndrometriple then, when compared with the number shown by the 2019 report.

The incidence also remains stable for the age group of minors which shows no significant differences between children under 5 years old and adolescents, while the incidence in the population above is slightly decreasing the 65 years old. As reported by the documentthese infections are mainly due to seasonality, which is affected by the persistence of respiratory viruses they remain active even after recovering from the flu. There is also a certain stable percentage of the presence of Covid in the samples analysed, in 4.7% of cases.

Influenza-like respiratory viruses are on the rise

The epidemiological report and national virologyshowed the data of the samples analyzed in the population with respiratory symptoms attributable to influenza like a virus. Among these are also the Covid-19 and the virus respiratory syncitialwhich mainly affects very young children. However, the flu is decliningcurrently accounts for about 4,5%.

While for many others the symptomatology is attributable to other types of viruses that cause the flu-like syndrome, and are mainly sustained by Rhinovirus, AdenovirusParainfluenza viruses and then Metapneumoviruses, Coronavirus humans other than SARS-CoV-2, RSV and Bocavirus. Among those positive for the flu there is a clear predominance of the virus of type A in 80% of cases. Clear sign that the epidemic season is not over yet and respiratory symptoms should continue to be monitored especially in infants who are at the worst risk of hospitalisation.

