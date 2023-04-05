Above all, the currently sharply decreasing number of infections and the experiences during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil suggest a low risk of infection when visiting the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) informed the German team about the health risks and personal protective measures back in February 2016. The Federal Foreign Office has published a leaflet on health risks and preventive measures for visiting the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The main vector of the Zika virus is the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti). It has not yet been conclusively clarified whether Asian tiger mosquitoes (Aedes albopictus), which occur here in Europe – and occasionally also in Germany – can spread the virus. However, the probability of transmission of the Zika virus by mosquitoes in Germany is considered to be low anyway – this is indicated by various risk assessments, for example by the Robert Koch Institute. Infection via blood and blood products is possible. Individual cases of sexual transmission or infection from mother to child have also been described. There is currently no vaccine or specific therapy.

In general, the Zika infection usually takes a rather mild course. Only a quarter of those affected develop any symptoms at all (e.g. increased body temperature, skin rash, headache, conjunctivitis). The infection usually heals without consequences. Severe courses were occasionally observed in people with serious underlying diseases. Guillain-Barré syndrome is described as a possible complication. This nervous disease can occur as a very rare consequence of various infections. In general, severe courses of the Zika virus are rare.

However, the Robert Koch Institute shares the assessment of the US authority CDC (Centers for Disease Control) that the connection between a Zika virus infection during pregnancy and malformations in the unborn child can be assumed to be certain. The question remains, however, how great the individual risk is. More information about the dangers for unborn children, the known risk groups, the symptoms, the consequences and the transmission routes can be found on the page “Answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Zika Virus Infections” of the Robert Koch Institute.

Measures in Germany and internationally

WHO declares a public health emergency of international concern

On February 1, 2016, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern. At the follow-up meeting on March 8, 2016, the WHO Emergency Committees his rating confirmed. The WHO has a coordinating role in combating the wave of infections by being able to issue time-limited recommendations on measures and drawing up crisis response plans with partner countries. Such

“coordinated international response” is required when a “serious, unusual or unexpected situation” arises that may affect other states and requires immediate international action. You can read the WHO Emergency Committee’s recommendations here.

In order to continue to keep the spread in Germany low, the responsible federal ministries have introduced a series of measures based on the recommendations of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Koch Institute.

Obligation to report arboviruses

Since May 1, 2016, there has been an obligation to report arboviruses in Germany, which also includes the Zika virus.