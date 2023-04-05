Freiburg knocked Bayern out of the German Cup with a goal from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time!

Bayern was already eliminated from the Cup in the quarter-finals, they were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time!

It seemed that Allianz Arena would see overtime in the duel with Freiburg, but Lukas Heller, after recklessness and a handball by Jamal Musiala in his own penalty area, converted the penalty and took his team to the semi-finals:

Bayern captain Thomas Müller will not remember the jubilee that well, given that it is tonight he became the record holder for the number of appearances for Bayern in the cup competition.

The leader of this generation of Bayern amassed 64 matches, surpassing the legendary Bavarian goalkeeper Sep Mayer, but he will still have a bitter taste in his mouth after this duel.

Bayern took the lead in the early stages of the match, in the 19th minute, when Dayo Upamecano headed the ball into the net after a corner from Josu Kimih.

However, the joy of the Bavarians was short-lived – only nine minutes.

In the midst of one Freiburg attack, the Bayern defenders failed to remove the danger in front of their goal, and the experienced Nikolas Hefler took advantage of that and returned things to the beginning with a “bomb” from a distance.

The nets were then silent until the referee’s compensation of the second half, they were just waiting for the referee’s final whistle and extra time, and then after a crowd in front of the goal, Jan Zomer Musial played with his hand.

A penalty was awarded, the video was watched in the VAR room, but there was no change in the decision, and Lukas Heller took the responsibility and knocked the favored rival out of the Cup with a precise shot.

The previous two seasons were fatal for Bayern in the second round (Holstein Kiel and Borussia Mönchengladbach), while Freiburg will try to reach their second final in a row – and also the second in the club’s history.

Bayern, however, will not wait long for the next opportunity to take revenge. The two teams will meet already on Saturday, in the match of the 27th round of the Bundesliga, when Freiburg will be the host.

