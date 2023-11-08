U.S. fears reoccupation of Gaza ‘not the right thing to do’ as Hamas targets Israeli tanks – breaking news

Casualties

Gaza: 10,569 Killed and nearly 26,000 Wounded

Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem: 163 Killed and 2,300 Wounded

Key Developments

The G7 countries “support humanitarian pauses” to facilitate the entry of aid trucks, but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

More than 400 U.S. citizens trapped in Gaza left through Rafah Crossing with Egypt, most of them Palestinian dual nationals, the State Department announced.

Since October 7, the Israeli attack on Gaza has destroyed 40,000 housing units, according to Gaza governments figures.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Israeli forces targeted a convoy of five trucks carrying life-saving medical supplies to health facilities in Gaza.

Gaza’s doctors were forced to perform operations without anesthesia, such as amputations, said a World Health Organization spokesperson.

Israeli forces announced the total death of 31 soldiers and the killing of a senior leader of Hamas. Fighting is still ongoing in Gaza as Hamas released videos of targeting Israeli tanks and armored vehicles with shells from close range.

An Israeli political figure said settlements in the occupied West Bank are not colonies, “we live in our biblical land.”

U.S. President Joe Biden believes that “a reoccupation by Israeli forces of Gaza is not the right thing to do.”

‘Amputations without anesthesia’: last resort for Gaza doctors as healthcare centers run out of supplies

Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip is ongoing for the 33rd day in a row, despite calls for a ceasefire by rights groups and protesters worldwide to stop the genocide, which has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people.

On Wednesday, a summit of foreign ministers of the G7 countries confirmed support for Israel while condemning the Palestinian resistance movements and stopping short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.

However, the U.S., UK, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Italy said in a joint statement that they “support humanitarian pauses to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement and release of hostages.”

Last week, the Israeli government ruled out any pauses in Israeli bombardment or the Israeli ground incursion into Gaza, unless captives held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad are released.

The State Department announced on Tuesday that more than 400 U.S. citizens trapped in Gaza Strip had left through Rafah Crossing with Egypt, most of them are Palestinian dual nationals. Germany said that 30 citizens and their families had also left.

Al-Jazeera reported that 100 French nationals, 100 Egyptians, and a group of Canadian citizens and their dependents had fled on Tuesday. Jordan evacuated 262 out of 569 citizens stuck in Gaza since October 7. Those who stayed in the Gaza Strip had nowhere secure to flee to from Israeli bombardment. They are under threat of being killed, injured, buried under the rubble, or displaced.

Since October 7, the Israeli attack on Gaza has destroyed 40,000 housing units, according to the Gaza government’s figures quoted by Al-Jazeera. There are 1.5m internally displaced Palestinians, and some 900,000 people are still living north of the Gaza Valley, which became a battleground since Israel launched its incursion 12 days ago.

However, the south also remains a death trap for Palestinians in Gaza. The Gaza government said that 46 percent of those recorded deaths since October 7 are from below the Gaza Valley, an area that Israel has designated as a “safe zone” for Palestinians.

In the past 24 hours, Israel has launched airstrikes and fired heavy artillery shells on various neighborhoods in Gaza City, mainly Tal Al-Hawa, south of Al-Rimal, Al-Sabra, Al-Nasr, Sheikh Radwan, Al-Zaytoun, and Al-Shuja’iyya, which Israeli forces are attempting to capture.

Wafa news agency reported that the house of the Adwan family in Al-Fakhoura in Jabalia camp, norther of the Gaza Strip, was bombed. Dozens were killed, and the wounded were transferred to Al-Shifa’ Hospital, west of Gaza City.

Nine people were killed when an airstrike hit the house of the Daher family east of Jabalia refugee camp, injuring dozens who were taken to the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia.

Wafa reported that a number of Palestinian martyrs and wounded were recovered from under a house in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on Tuesday night.

A gathering of people close to Al-Quds Open University northwest of Gaza’s Al-Nasr neighborhood, were also targeted.

Nibal Farsakh, a spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told Wafa that Israeli forces targeted on Tuesday a convoy of five trucks carrying life-saving medical supplies to health facilities in Gaza, including Al-Quds Hospital, which is run by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

ICRC said in a statement on Wednesday that “two trucks were damaged, and a driver was lightly wounded,” when they were hit by Israeli fire.

“These are not the conditions under which humanitarian personnel can work,” William Schomburgthe head of the ICRC delegation in Gaza, said. “We are here to bring urgent assistance to civilians in need. Ensuring that vital assistance can reach medical facilities is a legal obligation under international humanitarian law.”

The medical conditions in the Gaza Strip are dire, as 60 percent of healthcare centers were forced out of service due to being damaged or running out of fuel and medications. Those who are still operating had to perform operations without anesthesia, such as amputations, according to Christian Lindmeiera World Health Organization spokesperson.

“People in Gaza are dying in their thousands, and those alive are suffering from trauma, disease, lack of food and water,” Lindmeier said. “An average of about 160 children are killed every day based on the figures of the [Gaza] Ministry of Health,” he added.

Israeli bombings left no family in Gaza without victims, including doctors and medical staff. Iyad Shaqura42, a pharmacist who worked since the war broke out at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, saw eight of his family members, including his two sons and mother, being carried dead to the A&E department on Monday.

He said: “What sin did they commit that made tons of bombs and tons of explosives fall on their heads? Praise be to God. They are not in a better condition than the children who preceded them.”

“I will bury my children now and continue my work,” he added.

The Gaza’s Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said on Wednesday noon that 10,569 were killed since the Israeli offensive on October 7, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women. Qidra said that the Israeli occupation committed 27 massacres in the past 24 hours, which killed 241 people.

There are at least 3,000 people still missing under the rubble, while 25,000 remain wounded.

Israeli forces announce death of 31 soldiers, killing of senior Hamas leader

Battles intensified between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli forces, which launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip on October 28. The Israeli army announced on Wednesday the death of 31 soldiers during the past 12 days of fighting. In total, 350 Israeli soldiers and officers were killed since the October 7 Palestinian attack on the settlements and military bases near the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces have cut the Gaza Strip into two zones after reaching the seaside Rashid Street. In the past days, Israel was attempting to move its tanks and armored personnel carriers northward into the Sheikh Ejleen, Al-Zaytoun, and Tel Al-Hawa neighborhoods. From the northeast and northwest, Israeli forces attempted to invade Al-Shati refugee camp, where they were met with fierce fighting. It also launched incursions on the outskirts of the Shiekh Redwan and Beit Lahia neighborhoods.

The Israeli army had lit the sky on Tuesday evening with several flash bombs above Al-Shifa hospital, west of Gaza City, and Sheikh Ejleen near the seaside.

The armed wing of the Izz el-Din al-Qassam Brigades release a video compilation dated November 5, showing the targeting of several Israeli tanks, armored vehicles, and bulldozers with the 105mm locally-produced “Al-Yaseen” anti-tank shells from close range.

The Qassam Brigades said in a statement quoted by Al-Jazeera on Tuesday that it had partially or completely destroyed 15 military vehicles, and that it fired 120mm mortar shells on infantry forces.

It added that it destroyed three tanks and an armored “Panther” personnel carrier north of the Al-Twam roundabout in Gaza, a tank in Beit Lahia, and two others in western Gaza City, all with the Palestinian-made 105mm “Yaseen” shells.

The statement also claimed that a Qassam sniper shot a direct hit at an Israeli soldier in the north of the Al-Twam neighborhood.

Israel announced on Wednesday that it killed Mohsen Abu Zina, a senior figure in the Hamas weapons manufacturing department.

“IDF troops are continuing to operate inside the Gaza Strip to kill terrorists and direct aircraft to strike terror infrastructure. Based on Israeli Security Agency (ISA) and IDF intelligence, an IDF fighter jet killed Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas’s Head of Weapons and Industries in its manufacturing department,” the Saudi channel Al-Arabiya reported.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah said that it attacked an Israeli infantry force near the Shomera base. Al-Jazeera reported that Israel launched artillery shelling on the town of Houla in southern Lebanon.

Dozens arrested in West Bank as U.S. officials say Gaza reoccupation ‘not the right thing to do’

Israeli forces rounded up 55 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday morning, 16 of them in Hebron, 11 in Bethlehem, and ten in Qalqilya.

Muhammad Hani Ghannam, 20, and Zaid Khalifa Abu Arra, 22, from the town of Aqaba near Tubas, were also arrested. Wafa news agency published the list of names of those arrested in the past 24 hours, which include people in Jerusalem, Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, and Tulkarm.

Since October 7, Israeli forces detained 2,280 Palestinians, four of whom died inside Israeli prisons.

He died reported that three Palestinian workers were arrested on Tuesday night from the villages of Nazlat Issa and Sidon, north of Tulkarm.

They were forced to get out of their vehicle and were severely beaten by Israeli forces. They were identified as Muhammad Mustafa Mahmoud Babiya, 35, from Nazlet Issa, Muhammad Hani Ajaj, 20, and Mahdi Muwaffaq Ajaj, 30, both from the town of Sidon.

Israe opposition leader Yair Lapid said during an interview with a French channel that illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are not “colonies.”

“They are not colonized because we never occupied the Palestinian [land]… These are not colonies. We live in our biblical land,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority (PA) denounced the remarks. Ruhi Fattouh, Fatah’s National Council speakersaid that Lapid’s comment denies the existence of the Palestinian people and stems from a genocidal way of thinking. Fattouh said in a statement that “Lapid’s racist statements reflect the fact that there is no partner in the occupying state or anyone who aspires to peace and stability in the region.”

Israel has weakened the PA in the occupied West Bank by allowing setters to carry out attacks on Palestinian villages and damage their properties, and by pushing for policies to expand settlements. The U.S. has proposed that the PA play an essential role in governing during the post-war reality in the Gaza Strip, which has so far been met with Israeli rejection.

U.S. officials are trying to understand what Israel’s exit plan from Gaza is, or how it is going to administer the enclave if it is successful in occupying it. John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson, said that U.S. President Joe Biden believes that “a reoccupation by Israeli forces of Gaza is not the right thing to do.”

“What we absolutely agree with our Israeli counterparts on is what it can’t look like, and it can’t look like it looked on October 6,” Kirby said.

He added that there “needs to be a healthy set of conversations about what post-conflict Gaza looks like and what governance looks like.”

